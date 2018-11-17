Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, November 17, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Helen O'Rourke, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Drumkeen, Aughnsheelin, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 12th November, 2018. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean and her brothers Charles and Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel (and her husband Alan Clarke) and Helena (and her partner Johnny Murphy), her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat (Drumcong), her sisters Mary Prior (Ballinamore) and Patricia Maloney (Leixlip), her sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon this Sunday from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am (in Drumcong) followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House private at all times please.

Michael Conlon, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Michael Conlon, Terenure, Dublin, formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon. Passed away suddenly at home at Terenure, Dublin 6W, on Thursday, the 15th November, 2018, in the loving care of his family. He will be sadly missed by his best friends, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family and neighbours. Reposing at his home from 4 o’c to 8 o’c on Saturday evening, 17th November. Funeral and Cremation Service on Sunday, 18th November, at 2pm at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp., Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp "Craven Lodge", Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sáo Paulo, Brazil, on October 5th, 2018 in Brazil. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ann, father Edward, sisters, Sr. Teresa, Angela and Gabrielle, brother Sean. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Bernie, Peter and Noel, sisters Margaret (Herriott, Nenagh), Camilla (Barrett, Seattle) and Marie Celine (Bradshaw, Seattle) relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Dromahair on Saturday, 17th November at 12 noon.

Helen Maguire, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Helen Maguire, late of East Port, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church,The Rock, on Saturday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

Pauline Kilkenny, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

Pauline Kilkenny (nee Brennan) Cornacully, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rock View House, Drumrooske, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly. Remains will arrive at St Naile’s Church, Kinawley Saturday evening at 6.00 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.00 o’clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please at all times. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing parents Vincent and Catherine, sisters Martina, Geraldine and Nuala, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle.

Barney McGowan, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford / Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Bernard (Barney) McGowan, Kilmacomb, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford / Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sean, Brian and Gerard. Sadly missed by his family, sister Eileen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Co. Waterford on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Joe O'Reilly, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan

Joe O'Reilly, Bawn, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, on Thursday, 15th November 2018, suddenly at home. House and funeral private please.

Sister Pius O'Halloran, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal / Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

Sister Pius O'Halloran, late of St. Anne's Convent of Mercy, College Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon. Removal on Saturday from the Convent at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurection at 1pm with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.