Roscommon woman is Ryanair's 8 millionth passenger at Ireland West Airport

A woman from Ballaghadereen was Ryanair's 8 millionth passenger to go through Ireland West Airport.

Last Friday, Irene Brady from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, who was travelling to Liverpool was the lucky 8 millionth Ryanair passenger and to mark the occasion was presented with a pair of return flights to Ryanair's newest destination, Cologne, from Ireland West Airport.

Since Ryanair’s first flight from the airport departed to London Luton in December 1986 they have continued to grow their route network from the airport and today also launched their summer 2019 schedule which will offer customers in the West and North West a choice of 13 routes to the UK and Europe, delivering over 600,000 passengers with 46 flights weekly.

The 2019 schedule will include for the first time a new twice weekly service to Cologne which starts in June 2019 and will provide a major tourism boost for the West region. Other highlights of the 2019 schedule include

Robin Kiely, Ryanair said “Ryanair is also delighted to celebrate its 8 millionth customer since it started operating from the West of Ireland airport in 1986. Over the last 32 years Ryanair has seen a huge demand for its routes at Ireland West Airport”.

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport added ““We are delighted to reach another landmark in the airport’s history and growth with Ryanair in welcoming their 8 millionth passenger to use the airport. I would like to acknowledge the loyalty and commitment that Ryanair has shown to the airport and the West of Ireland over the last 32 years providing vitally important international access to the UK and Europe”.