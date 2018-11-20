Deputy Martin Kenny to bring one-off housing planning amendment before Dáil today

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Rural and Community Affairs, Deputy Martin Kenny, has said that his party's amendment on rural planning is a vital piece of legislation, which will remove obstacles for the many people attempting to get planning permission in rural areas.

Speaking ahead of the debate which will take place during Sinn Féin's Private Members Business time in the Dáil this evening, Deputy Kenny said: “This amendment to the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act, 1977, will permit local authorities to grant a waste water discharge licence to applicants wanting to build one-off rural houses where the percolation test has failed.

“This would move away from the zero discharge rule which has prevented many families from building a house in rural areas, especially in the North West and West of Ireland.

“This is a small measure which will have positive effect, especially in rural areas suffering from depopulation and decline, where given the chance young families want to come and live, send their children to the school that they attended, play football for the local club and revitalise their home parish.

“We expect to get support for this amendment from the minister and all parties in the Dáil.

"When it passes second stage, the amendment will go to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government where it will be scrutinised and returned to the Dáil. The sooner the process is ended, the sooner its beneficial effects will be felt in rural Ireland."