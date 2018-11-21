Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Oliver Coleman - Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Sadly missed by his sisters Bernadette and Rose his brother Aidan, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm with removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Parkinson's Association.

Brian Duignnan - Grange, Hillstreet Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Brian Duignan, Grange, Hillstreet Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, November 20, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Bernie-Joe and Philomena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Hannah, daughter Denise, sons Cieran and Brian, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren Jack, Ryan, Keira and Darci, aunt Gretta, sisters Phyllis, Noreen and Monica, seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Grange today, Wednesday from 3pm-6pm with removal to Aughrim Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo c/o Dermot Foley, Foley’s Funeral Directors, Kilmore.

Michael Anthony McGovern - Tullynacross, Glangevlin, Cavan

Peacefully at his residence. Preceased by his mother Nora. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, sons, father, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm - 10pm. Family times at all other times, please. Requiem Mass on Thursday at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Sheehan - Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim



Suddenly at his home in his 93rd year , beloved husband of Ettie and dear father of Orla Lavin (TIbohine), Audrey Byrne (Dublin) and Bernadette Knowles (Dublin), sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

House private outside reposing times please. Due to the death of Jimmy, Shannonside Savouries, Dromod will remain closed until Monday.

Thomas (Tommy) Keaney - Corravan, Blacklion, Cavan

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen his sons Micheal and Paul, daughter Sarita, daughters-in-law Diane and Patricia, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Fionnula & Tiarnan, Conor & Rian, Aoife & Medb, his brothers, sisters, uncle & aunts and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Mary Dolan (née Mc Manus) Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon / Maynooth, Kildare

Mary Dolan née Mc Manus, Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 18, (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Noel and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, her twin brother Pat and brothers Tom-Joe, Owen, John and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall Sligo.

Kathleen Coleman (née Sherlock) -Woodlawns, Enniscrone, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Ferns, Wexford

Late of Culmore, Gurteens. Peacefully at the Ard Na Greine nursing home, Enniscrone in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony and loving mother of Anthony and Kevin. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law Mary & Maura, grandchildren Jess, Rose, David, Jonathan and Maria, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will repose at McGowan's funeral home, Ballina this evening, Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Enniscrone. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12pm with burial afterwards in St. Patrick`s Cemetery, Kilglass.

Jim Drumm - Corrameen, Kinawley, Fermanagh

Drumm (Kinawley) 17 November 2018, Jim, peacefully, dear brother of Michael and Reisha (Bradley). Funeral Mass this morning, Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

May they rest in peace.