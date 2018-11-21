The Addams Family in Boyle this week

The Addams Family are coming to Boyle this week and the stage is set for the entertainment highlight of the year!



In the twelve weeks since rehearsals began, the cast, committee, crew and production team have spent every moment ensuring that this will be an unforgettable show!

So, with the lights set, the soundcheck complete and the orchestra tuned up, the cast are ready to unveil what promises to be Boyle Musical Society’s best show ever!



This will be a fantastic heart-warming musical comedy, following the dark and ghoulish activities of the Addams Family. The show promises to be a spectacular production for all the family, full of kooky characters, quirky dancing and upbeat musical numbers such as “One Normal Night,” “Full Disclosure,” “When You’re an Addams” and many, many more.

A vibrant local cast of 32, including many familiar faces, have been working on this show since September.

BMS is fortunate to have two very talented ladies making up the production team. Director is Vivienne Moran and Musical Director is Anne Kielty.

‘The Addams Family’ is a show for all the family and it will open on this Wednesday November 21 and continue until Saturday November 24 at 8pm nightly in St. Joseph’s Hall, Boyle.



Tickets are €15/12. There will be a Matinée performance on Saturday 24th at 2:30pm. Tickets are available from Úna Bhán, at the door, each night and on (071) 9663033. Visit boylemusicalsociety.com