Council proposes public sewerage connection to Rooskey estate

Leitrim County Council says connection to the public sewer system is the best method of resolving the problematic on-site package waste water treatment system that serves residents of Osprey Park Housing Estate, Rooskey.



Cathaoirleach, Cllr Sean McGowan asked the council for the up to date position with regard to connecting the estate to public sewerage.

The council replied that they have in conjunction with Irish Water designed a route for the proposed connection, tendered for the installation of the pipework and decided upon a contractor to undertake the works.

“At this time there are certain issues relating to lands and the amount of the financial contribution that must be paid by the homeowners that require finalisation.



“Once the issues are resolved the works will commence as soon as is practicable,” Leitrim County Council stated last week.

Cllr McGowan said he was happy to hear “it is going in the right direction.” He added he hopes the situation will be resolved by Christmas.



Dangerous moss on pathway

Leitrim County Council said they will power wash a pathway on the Shannon side of Rooskey Bridge after calls for the moss to be removed.

Cllr Des Guckian said 600 metres of the pathway is “quite dangerous” and someone has already injured themselves after falling on “dangerous moss.”

This motion was supported by other councillors who also heard from locals about this slippy section of path.

