Turf: One day, one man, one bog

TURF invites the audience on an investigative journey, punctuated with provocative, fiercely athletic and beautifully detailed movement at The Glens Centre on Saturday, November 24 ay 8pm.



Situated somewhere deep within the Irish soul, it tells the story of one life, but many selves. TURF searches for the truth hidden in a fractured landscape and explores not how to hold the TURF but how the TURF takes a hold of you.

“At the mercy of nature, the block waits to cut, to spread, to foot, when it moves it lives.”



Performed by Longford based performer Frank Farrell TURF combines physical performance and live sound.

Following successful shows at Galway Theatre Festival, Cruthú Arts Festival and Shorelines Arts Festival, TURF will tour to five venues across Ireland in Autumn this year including The Glens Centre.



“Frank Farrell’s agility at character transformation is mesmeric. He draws us into the very essence of our unshakable national obsession with earth – and we are left hypnotised by the turf.” -Valerie Bistany, Director of The Irish Writers Centre.

Performed by Frank Farrell and directed by Rowan Tolley.

Bookings at www.theglenscentre.com or (071) 9855833.

Tickets €12/10.

Also read: The Glens Centre aspires to be 'The Home of Leitrim Arts'