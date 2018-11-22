Win copies of Davy Fitzgeralds 'At All Costs'

The perfect gift for all sporting fans - Davey Fitzgerald's book 'At all costs' is up for grabs for week's Mulvey's Book Competition.



Davy Fitzgerald is one of hurling's defining personalities. A two time All Ireland winner as a player and once as a manager he has spent the past decade consolidating a reputation as one of the most innovative and dynamic coaches in the game first with Waterford , then with his native Clare and most recently with Wexford. A perfect Christmas present for all Sporting fans.



Question: What TV programme does Davy Fitzgerald currently appear in ? Send your entries to: competition@mulveys.ie by Sunday evening, November 25 at 5pm.



Last week's winners are Moira Doyle, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Margaret Heron, Carrick, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim.

