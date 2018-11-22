Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, November 22, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Oliver Coleman - Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Sadly missed by his sisters Bernadette and Rose his brother Aidan, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this Thursday at 11am at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Parkinson's Association.



Brian Duignnan - Grange, Hillstreet Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Brian Duignan, Grange, Hillstreet Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, November 20, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Bernie-Joe and Philomena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Hannah, daughter Denise, sons Cieran and Brian, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren Jack, Ryan, Keira and Darci, aunt Gretta, sisters Phyllis, Noreen and Monica, seven brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today Thursday at 12 noon in Aughrim Church. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo c/o Dermot Foley, Foley’s Funeral Directors, Kilmore.

Michael Anthony McGovern - Tullynacross, Glangevlin, Cavan

Peacefully at his residence. Preceased by his mother Nora. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, sons, father, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.Requiem Mass on Thursday at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Sheehan - Clooncolry, Dromod, Leitrim

Suddenly at his home in his 93rd year , beloved husband of Ettie and dear father of Orla Lavin (TIbohine), Audrey Byrne (Dublin) and Bernadette Knowles (Dublin), sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private outside reposing times please. Due to the death of Jimmy, Shannonside Savouries, Dromod will remain closed until Monday.

Kathleen Coleman (née Sherlock) -Woodlawns, Enniscrone, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Ferns, Wexford

Late of Culmore, Gurteens. Peacefully at the Ard Na Greine nursing home, Enniscrone in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony and loving mother of Anthony and Kevin. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law Mary & Maura, grandchildren Jess, Rose, David, Jonathan and Maria, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today Thursday at 12pm at Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Enniscrone with burial afterwards in St. Patrick`s Cemetery, Kilglass.

Bridget McGourty, Derrygoon, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Gourty, Leeds England. Daughter of The Late Willie and Mary Catherine Mc Gourty Derrygoon Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Removal of remains this Friday to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.