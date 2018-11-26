Drumkeeran film student wins on the double!

Fiachra Gallagher Lawson has done it on the double! He was awarded 1st prize for his A2 film Viinadorian, which was shown at the CCEA Moving Image Arts Showcase at the Odyssey Cinema in Belfast as part of the Foyle Film Festival 2018 on November 22.

The film, set in the 80's, focuses on a female astronaut, long thought dead. Back in 1973 the world was soon to come to an end due to the effect of global warming killing off all flora and plant life. Humanity's food source was soon to run out. NASA came up with a plan to get humans to another planet to survive, travelling through black holes. They sent an astronaut to be their first human to "DARK TRAVEL". Her mission was unsuccessful. She was never heard from again, or so civilians thought...



Last year, Fiachra also won first prize for his AS film Mr L's Limbo at the showcase. Currently studying Film and TV production at the National Film School at the IADT Dun Laoghaire, Fiachra aims to establish his career in film. He made his film VInnadorian while a final year A level student at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Fiachra was thrilled to receive the award, and now has a second glass trophy made by City of Derry Crystal, sponsors of the event, to add to his collection of prizes. Comments by the judges on Fiachra's films include statements that they "make fantastic use of camera, sound, lighting and editing" and are "frequently mesmerising". Readers of the Leitrim Guardian will be familiar with Fiachra's artistic talents as he has designed the cover for the past four years.

Fiachra is the son of Johnnie Lawson and Bláithín Gallagher, Creevelea, Drumkeeran, and the grandson of Anna Gallagher and the late Pat Gallagher, vetinary surgeon, Mohill. You can see his work on his YouTube channel CINISTER by googling Fiachra Gallagher Lawson CINESTER YouTube.