Drumcong to Ballinamore road closed for four days

The R208 Drumcong to Edentinny, Ballinamore road will be closed to public traffic from today Monday, November 26 until Thursday, November 29.

Leitrim County Council will temporarily close to public traffic the Regional Road R208-12 at Drumcong to R208–22 at Edentinny, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim to facilitate the repair of the road, from its Junction with Regional Road R210-3 at Drumcong, to the junction of Regional Road R202-26 at Edentinny, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

This temporary road closure is to came into effect at 7am this morning (November 26) and will remain in place until Thrusday, November 19 at 6pm.

Alternative Routes:

Diversion for HGV's and through traffic will be via Regional Road R202, R209, and R210 between Drumcong and Ballinamore and this route is via Keshcarrigan.

Diversions will be signposted.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

