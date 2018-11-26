Weather warning for Tuesday morning in Leitrim

A Status Yellow Weather Warning for wind and rainfall has been issued for Leitrim by Met Eireann for tomorrow morning, Tuesday, November 27.

The weather warning comes into effect from 3am on Tuesday 27th November until 3pm.

Mean wind speeds: 50-65 km/h with gusts from 90-11km/h expected.

Heavy rainfall: 20-30mm expected to fall.



Leitrim County Council have advised people to "please exercise caution."