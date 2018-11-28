Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patricia Grace O'Malley-Bradshaw, Redhills, Mohill, Leitrim



Deeply regretted by her brother George (Kenagh),nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Arus Carolan, Nursing Home, Mohill, from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 29. Funeral Service in St. Mary's Church, Mohill on Friday, November 30, at 12pm. Interment in Cloone Church of Ireland Graveyard immediately afterwards. House private please.

Maureen Connolly (née McGovern), Aughnaha, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mrs Maureen Connolly (nee McGovern) Aughnaha, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Remains will repose at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghameehan arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by interment in Rossinver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh or any family member. House private please.

Philomena Cullen (née Keaney), Cornamon, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Philomena Cullen (nee Keaney) Cornamon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, PJ, Leo, Anthony, Bernard, Brendan, Kieran and Mark daughters, Marie, Jacinta, Dorothy, Colette and Josephine, sister Lena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 35 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday, from 1pm until 5pm, family time there afterwards. Removal this evening to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Glenfarne for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo.

Paddy Kelly, Rathbawn, Dromahair, Leitrim



Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Philip McGovern Glandoran, Gorey, Wexford / Blacklion, Cavan



Beloved husband of the late Anna (Ciss) and loving father of Michael, Elaine, Anne and Philip, brother of Sr. Philomena and the late Tommy, Eddie, Michael, Kathleen, Rose Alice, Nan, Sr. Lil and Sr. Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sister, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Thursday, November 29, from 4 pm until 8 pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday, November 30, at 10.15 am to St. Patrick's Church, Craanford for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gilmartin, Coolabawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pattie (Mary) and sister Kathleen, nieces, Marian, Helen, Frances, Jackie and Denise and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon today Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards to St. Mary's Graveyard, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please.

Belinda Martin (née Martin), Tooremore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Belinda (Bell) Relict of husband Eugene, peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne, daughters Miriam and Frances, sons Brendan, Barry and Philip. sister-in-law Brid, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm, Removal to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral on Wednesday after 12.00 noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.



Anna Reynolds (née Bohan), Eslin Bridge P.O., Mohill, Leitrim

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denny. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of Denis (Don), Mary, Anne (McGowan) (Drumlish),Tom (Stranorlar) and Joseph (Joe). Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Nell Bohan, son-in-law Frank McGowan, daughters-in-law Cait and Terry, grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from twelve noon until four o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection this morning, Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Daniel John (Danny) McGee, Drumlish, Longford

New York, USA. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, parents Don, Colleen, brother Brian, sister Eva, uncle Tim, Denise, cousins Daniel and Nicole (USA), relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family residence today, Wednesday from 2pm-5pm and 6pm to 8pm. Family time outside reposing times. Removal Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

May they Rest in Peace.