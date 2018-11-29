Heavy showers with a risk of thunder today
Heavy showers with a risk of thunder.
This morning any overnight rain will soon clear followed by heavy showers with some sunny spells and the risk of hail or thunder. Afternoon temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Tonight scattered showers will continue. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 5 and 7 degrees and southwest to west winds will be fresh and gusty.
