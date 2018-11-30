Successful Lens on The Glens

The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton held a public meeting last week to discuss the future of the arts centre.



Over 70 people attended what was a lively and stimulating evening.



Board of Directors, the Glens Centre prior to the public meeting “A Lens on The Glens”, on Tuesday. From left: Rossa Ó Snodaigh (Rúnaí-Oifigeach Gaeilge). Peter Kearns (Cathaoirleach), Declan Drohan, Brendan Murray (Stiúrthór), Brenda Mc Mullen, Edel Ní Chnáimhsí, Nóirín Clancy, Paul McDonnell, Ruth Gonsalves Moore (Co-ordinator International Fund for Ireland) and Phil Sun. Photos: James Molloy

Members of the North Leitrim community were invited to attend the centre and air their views on how they see its future. With a new Director in place, Brendan Murray, and a new board, the centre is creating a new strategy for the coming years.

This strategy will reflect the changing emphasis of Arts Council policy. Primarily it will see The Glens acting more as a resource for artists and children, in particular.

There will be further public consultations as the new vision is honed over the coming months.

