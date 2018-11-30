Get festive at The Dock Winter Market this weekend

The annual Winter Market at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, will take place this year this Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd December in plenty of time for your Christmas shopping.



Pick your way through all the gorgeous and curious art and crafty gifts.

Locally created original art, affordable artisan crafts and gifts will all be available in a cosy festive atmosphere.

The Dock will be brim full of gorgeous gifts, yummy food and festive cheer.

Come along on Saturday from 10am and Sunday from noon and start off the season by supporting local craft workers, artists and food makers!



The stall holders are local artists, crafters and makers so you can shop with a clear conscience and support local business and the arts all at the same time.

This will be a great day out for the whole family with something for everyone.

The Galleries at The Dock will be open for you to wander through and be amazed by.

Admission to the market is free and there is the added bonus of it being in doors so you won’t need to worry about the weather!



For further details please contact The Dock on (071) 9650828 or visit www.thedock.ie for more details.