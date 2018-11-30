National Orthopaedic Meeting Hosted by Sligo University Hospital

Last weekend Sligo University Hospital hosted the ‘Atlantic Club Orthopaedic Meeting’ which is one of Ireland’s premier orthopaedic meetings bringing together orthopaedic specialists, trainees, medical students and specialist nurses from throughout Ireland and the UK.

Over 150 delegates attended the meeting to hear about cutting edge research and the latest developments in hip and knee replacement surgery, foot and ankle surgery, shoulder and spine surgery.

John Kelly, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sligo University Hospital was one of the event organisers. He said, “It is really significant for Sligo to host an event like this, it further enhances our reputation as a centre of excellence for Irish orthopaedics and strengthens our involvement with Irish orthopaedic training, research and development.”

Over 40 research presentations were made on the day. Mr Andrew Macey, recently retired Sligo Orthopaedic Surgeon, gave the honorary guest lecture entitled ‘An Orthopaedic Career in 100 Objects’. The event was organised by Sligo University Hospital orthopaedic surgeons Barry O’Neill, John Kelly and Bill Gaine.