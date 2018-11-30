Prison sentences for men charged with thefts from shops in Leitrim and Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo/Leitrim investigating a number of thefts from shops in Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo that occurred on November 28.

Gardai stopped a vehicle Carrick-on-Shannon and four persons were arrested, having travelled from other parts of the country. Some property, believed to be stolen, was recovered ion the vehicle.

Three males were charged to appear at Sligo District Court yesterday, Thursday, November 29.

They were charged with Theft and received a sentence of 8 months imprisonment, with 4 months of that suspended.

One male was also disqualified from driving for a period of 3 years for having used a vehicle during the commission of a crime.

Further charges may follow.

Also see: Man dies following tractor accident