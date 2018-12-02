27 Leitrim groups will receive €8,420 to fund physical activity for older people 

The ‘Go for Life’ National Grant Scheme yesterday celebrated a momentous allocation of funding for sporting activities in older age-groups this week.



The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute almost €8,420 across 27 groups in Leitrim.

Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.



The number of people who will take part in activities funded by the 2018 grant scheme is over 30,000. The investment provided by the grant will be subsidised by over 77% of groups and participants. The number of grants allocated exceeds 1000 for the sixth time and the percentage of successful applicants is 92%.



The successful Leitrim groups are:

99 Club Active Age Group ARA, Aughavas ICA, Ballinamore Women's Group, Glenfarne ICA, Breffni Community Development Co Ltd (FRC), Glencar ICA, Golden Age Group Annaduff / Drumsna, Mohill Active Age, Club Cluainin Active Age Group Manorhamilton ARA, Glenfarne Active Age group ARA, Thursday Club Rossinver ARA, Glencar Feel Good Club aka Active Age Club, Kiltyclogher Feel Good Club aka Active Age Club, Annaduff ICA, Mohill ICA, Drumshambo ICA, Leitrim Sports Partnership, Carrick-on-Shannon ICA, Aughavas/Cloone Active Age, Drumreilly Active Age Group, Leitrim Village ICA, Gortletteragh Autumn Club ARA, Ballinamore Active Age ARA, Fenagh Active Age ARA, Carrick-on-Shannon Active Age, Carrick-on-Shannon Men's Shed, Cornyeolus Women's Group.



Zumba, Salsa dancing, rowing, Aqua Aerobics, Pilates and Tai Chi are just some of the activities the grant will fund.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s ‘Go for Life’ programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.





