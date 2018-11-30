Keep an eye out for our Leitrim lass on the Late Late Toy show tonight!

Leitrim people will keeping an eye out for our own girl Stella McGirl from Ballinamore on The Late Late Toy Show tonight.

It is understood Stella will be reviewing some items and after the video of her hearing the news she will be on the biggest show of the year was aired on last week's Late Late the county if not the country are excited to see how she gets on live tonight! the show starts after the news at 9.30pm.

Stella is receiving plenty of good luck wishes including this from her father's pub McGirls Bar in Ballinamore.

To get you in the mood for tonight, why not watch Stella's video again.

Are you this excited for the Late Late Toy Show?!

Also read: 10 times kids became legends on the Late Late Toy Show