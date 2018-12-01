Leitrim deaths - Saturday, December 1, 2018

Larry McGrath, Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jane, son Bernard, daughters Margaret, Bernadette & Angela, sons in law Dennis, Seamus & the late Timothy; daughter in law Sarah, sisters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his daughter Margaret's residence in Lacoon from 4 pm to 10 pm Saturday evening. One way system in operation from St Michael's School to the Kiltyclogher Road. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30 pm in St. Mary's Church, Glenfarne, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

John Greenan, Clontarf, Dublin / Fenagh, Co Leitrim

GREENAN, John (Late of Clontarf and formerly of Muckross, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) Nov. 28th, 2018. Suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 93. Greatly missed by his loving wife Eithne, children Regina, Páraic, Joe, Loreto, Seán and Sé, their spouses Kevin, Yvonne, Carole, Lua, Edel and Marian, 22 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother Gene (Boston), extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal Saturday to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf arriving at 9.50am for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Paddy King, Cluain Bán, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon / Longford Town, Co Longford

Peacefully at home. Paddy formerly of Harbour Row,Longford.He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Nicola, son Allen and their mother Mary, sisters Kathleen and Maggie (U.K.), brother Joseph, granddaughter Jessica, son-in-law Fergal, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Frances and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Letterkenny, Co Donegal

At Letterkenny University Hospital. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to S.T.O.P. care of McGloin Undertakers. Please note a one way system will operate to the wake house entry at Creamery Road, Kinlough and exit via Tullaghan.

Paul O'Reilly, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Corlough, Cavan



Paul O'Reilly, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. & formerly Culliagh, Corlough, Co. Cavan. November 29th 2018 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, son Ronan (Rachel), daughters Emer (Kieran), Anita (Brendan), grandchildren Ava & ollie, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Saturday from 2 -9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Sunday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

John MCGahern, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon, Donegal



John McGahern, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at his residence. Beloved husband of Valentia, father of Karen Graz, Austria; Gemma, Balintra; John, Ballyshannon; Maria, Cullohill, Co. Laois and Patrick, Ballyshannon. Deeply regretted by son-in-law Stefan, daughters' partners Pat and Mark, his five grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and extended family.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2 -8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11amMass of the Resurrection on Sunday with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Parkinson’s Society and Pallative Care Team c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on Friday November 30th 2018, in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gaffney. Nellie will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by the Melly and Sheerin families and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan, for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. Please note that both the Gaffney residence and the Sherrin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private, please.

May they rest in peace.