Funding for Drumshanbo Food Hub to expand and employ more staff

Drumshanbo Food Hub has been awarded €953,640 to allow for expansion and more staff to be employed.

The business will expand the food space by over 9000 square foot and the site is projecting 137 jobs by 2020.

This funding is being allocated to a number of regional projects under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund which is an open national competitive call to support regional projects. It is provided by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland and is a key action to support the Regional Action Plan for Jobs and the Action Plan for Rural Development. It was established to help to create sustainable jobs across the regions. It supports every region to build on its unique strengths, whether that’s food, pharma, the bio-economy or anything else.



Deputy Tony McLoughlin welcomed the news saying "it is a testament to the strong applications that were submitted by the local committees involved.As a Government we need to continually challenge ourselves on how to create jobs outside of the main cities. That’s exactly what this fund does. It will directly support innovative projects in our regions and, in doing so, help to create rural jobs.



“The jobs recovery is finally spreading into the regions with over 1200 new jobs announced in Sligo this year. In the last twelve months, four out five jobs created were outside Dublin and the live register figures in all of our regions are heading in the right direction. But there’s still a long way to go and no room for complacency. I look forward to working with Minister Humphreys on more regional jobs initiatives for Sligo and Leitirm.”

