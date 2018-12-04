20 week anomaly scan now being offered at Cavan General Hospital but further clarity needed

It has been confirmed that the 20 week anomaly scan is now being offered at Cavan General Hospital but Cavan Deputy Niamh Smyth said she is concerned that not all pregnant women are being offered the service.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Smyth received the confirmation from the HSE by way of a parliamentary question.

“However, while I welcome this confirmation from the HSE, a number of pregnant women have been in touch to say that they aren’t being offered an anomaly scan, and that they need to be classed as Priority One in order to avail of the scan.

“I have been campaigning on this issue since my election to Dáil Éireann in February 2016. It has been a long slog but it has been without a doubt worth it.

“It never made sense to me that pregnant women attending at Cavan General Hospital were not receiving the same level of care as those attending at Dublin hospitals.

“I have written again to the RCSI Hospital Group seeking clarity on this. The scan should be made available to all pregnant women at Cavan General Hospital in the same way as it is available in other hospitals,” concluded Smyth.

