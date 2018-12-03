Leitrim phone shop targeted by thieves over the weekend

Gardai are investigating a break-in at the Eir phone store on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday morning last (December 1).

Several people entered the store by forcing their way through the front door some time between 3am and 5am.

The thieves made off with a number of bags of products. No value for the items stolen has been officially released.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning last, to contact them on (071) 9650510.