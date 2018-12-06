Did someone ask for more rain in Leitrim?

Mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain accompanied by drizzle and mist. The rain will ease and become patchy with good dry spells developing. A few sunny spells too later. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees. Southwest winds will freshen as the day goes on with heavy rain this evening..

TONIGHT

Heavy rain and southwest gales will quickly extend to all parts early tonight. Some severe or violent gusts will occur in places. Rain will clear to frequent squally showers overnight. Some showers squally with hail. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees.