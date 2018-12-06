A memoriam notice appeared in this week's issue of the Leitrim Observer (December 5th, 2018) in respect of James (Jim) Cullen R.I.P., Mullaghboy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim stating that his anniversary mass will take place next Tuesday, December 11th.

This notice should not have appeared and was an error. There is no anniversary mass in respect of Mr Cullen taking place on that date. We apologise unreservedly to his family for any inconvenience caused.