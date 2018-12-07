Longford gardai make appeal for witnesses to Granard firearm incident

Gardaí at Granard, Co. Longford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a firearm incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged at Ferriskill, Granard on Monday evening 3rd December, 2018.

Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the area of Ferriskill or perhaps were a road user at the time of the incident to contact them at Granard Garda station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.