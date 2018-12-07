Change of date
Launch of Christmas Lights in Manorhamilton postponed until Sunday
Christmas lights will be turned on in Manorhamilton on Sunday.
Due to the weather conditions, it has been decided to postpone the launch of the Christmas Lights in Manorhamilton until Sunday, December 9th at 6pm. It had initially been pencilled in for this evening, Friday.
Local boxing star Déarbhla Rooney will now turn on the lights at Main Street on Sunday evening.
See you all there.
