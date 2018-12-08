Tonight's lotto jackpot heads for €6.5m

With a little over two weeks to Christmas, National Lottery players have the chance of landing the ultimate Christmas bonus as tonight's Lotto jackpot heads to a mind-blowing €6.5 million.

Of this year's 14 Lotto millionaires, ten jackpot winners alone shared almost €54 million in life-changing prizes. The new millionaires include four winners of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize which doubles from €500,000 to a cool €1 million with game enhancements introduced last September.



Speaking ahead of tonight's estimated €6.5 million Lotto jackpot, a spokesperson for the National Lottery said:

"The Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Saturday 6th October and excitement is well and truly building nationwide ahead of Saturday’s massive €6.5 million (est) jackpot. We expect shop tills to be merrily ringing with the sound of shoppers buying a Lotto ticket to be in with a chance to cash in on this major prize. There is no better time to become a millionaire as the festive season gets into full swing. In fact, if you win tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot, or the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million, you will become the 15th Lotto millionaire of 2018.”

The spokesperson continued: “For your chance to get your hands on some Christmas cash play Lotto in-store, online or using the National Lottery app before 7:30pm Saturday December 8.”