Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Frosty conditions expected in Leitrim tonight
Frost expected tonight.
It will stay dry today, Tuesday morning but during the afternoon rain will gradually spread from the west. Temperatures will stay between 7 and 10 degrees. Southeast winds will continue moderate to fresh.
TONIGHT
Early tonight it will become dry again. As the rain clears it will turn colder with temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees around dawn giving a touch of frost.
