1,753 registered as unemployed in Leitrim Social Welfare Offices in November 2018
1,753 were registered as unemployed in Leitrim's two social welfare offices in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton last month.
According to the Novemeber figures released by the Central Statistics Office, there were 1,325 registered as unemployed in Carrick-on-Shannon with 428 in the Manorhamilton area.
The figures are only up slightly from those released for October.
