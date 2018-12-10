1,753 registered as unemployed in Leitrim Social Welfare Offices in November 2018

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Observer Reporter

1,753 were registered as unemployed in Leitrim's two social welfare offices in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton last month.

According to the Novemeber figures released by the Central Statistics Office, there were 1,325 registered as unemployed in Carrick-on-Shannon with 428 in the Manorhamilton area.

The figures are only up slightly from those released for October.