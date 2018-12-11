€105,600 for four sport and physical activity projects

A total of €105,600 in Dormant Accounts Funding has been allocated to Leitrim Sports Partnership which will benefit a wide range of sport and physical activity measures in the county.

It was announced that €60,600 of the funding will go towards the development of a Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub (CSPAH) in Manorhamilton.

The objective of the CSPAH is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations. It will provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

Another €25,000 is to be allocated for the development of an Urban Outdoor Adventure Hub to provide the opportunity for people to participate in outdoor adventure sports in urban settings. The programme also seeks to create new opportunities for at-risk youth and people with a disability.

And €10,000 will be provided under the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports.

The fund can be used to purchase a range of disability sports equipment and enabling infrastructure including hoists, hand rails, fittings, mats, wheelchairs etc.

A Youth Leadership project will also benefit from €10,000 in funding.

The project will deliver specialised Sports Leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone for learners into employment and also into further education or training.

It will also assist to develop trained volunteers who can assist with the delivery of sport and recreation initiatives within their community.