New mental health unit in Sligo must be delivered on time says local TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has welcomed the start of construction work on a new inpatient mental health unit at Sligo University Hospital but says it is essential that the timetable for operation is rigidly adhered to.

Information released to Deputy Scanlon reveals that works began on the 19th November and is due to be completed before the end of 2019

Deputy Scanlon commented, “This new mental health facility has been in the pipeline for some time, and while I welcome the fact that work is now underway, I am urging the Minister, the HSE and the Saolta Hospital Group to ensure that the timetable set out for the completion of work is met.

“This unit is much needed, and has been for some time. The current facility is simply not fit for purpose as it has no capacity to deal with younger people with mental health issues. The new unit will be a modern building with single en-suite bedrooms.

“According to the latest information from the HSE, “enabling works have been completed and site works have commenced on the new Mental Health Unit on the Sligo University Hospital Campus. The unit is expected to be completed in Q4 2019 and operational in early 2020”. All efforts must be made to ensure that this timeline is not allowed to slip. I will be monitoring this project and keeping in touch with the relevant bodies to ensure that the timetable doesn’t fall behind schedule”.

