Yes, more rain.....you're welcome

Today, Thursday, December 13 will be cloudy and breezy with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent in the morning but will become patchier during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds will ease towards evening.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will affect the western half of the country with some patches of mist there. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 5 to 7 degrees. Southeasterly winds will continue moderate to fresh.