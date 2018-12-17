Dromahair artist is 'Beyond the Stile' in Dublin

Dromahair artist Daniel Chester is exhibiting until December 28 in the Sol Art Gallery, Dublin.

The exhibition was officially opened by the artist Philip Lindey last Friday, December 14.

This is Daniel's first solo show with the gallery and brings together a body of new work that he has been developing over the past two years.



The title “Beyond the Stile” looks at the rural landscapes of Ireland and in particular the notion of exploring the access to walking routes within the counties of Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Donegal. Daniel's primary interest within these landscape is as an observer, finding solitude within these rural and untamed landscapes is what feeds his practice as an artist.

“As a painter I am fascinated in the continuous changing natural light and weather conditions within the rural landscapes. The notion of the hinterland and trying to understand the nature of these spaces is always a challenge for me, looking for some sort of ethereal meaning in these paintings is my current pursuit.



“These landscapes also offer a route to escapism for me, in a world of continous internet and social bombardment, finding solitude in within these spaces also bring up other areas of interest in my practice.”

He told the paper, “My current area of research also extends to an enquiry into traditional drawing and painting of the landscape, in particular the idea and notion of romantics within the rural landscape.

“The choice of aluminium as a medium in which to paint on is deliberate one, although this material is not one of traditional use I find its coldness and dampness a direct connection to the landscapes and subjects I choose to paint.

Daniel has been awarded a number of artist bursary awards from Leitrim Coco and currently holds a studio in the Leitrim Sculputre Centre, Manorhamilton.