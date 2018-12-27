Owner of Cara Pharmacy to feature on RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year

Ramona Nicholas, the owner of popular Cara Pharmacy will have her family home featured on RTÉ during the prime time Christmas period.

RTÉ's “Celebrity Home of the Year” is one of the most popular programmes on the national station over Christmas.

Ramona and Canice Nicholas' home located on Tullan Strand, Bundoran with unhindered views of Donegal Bay and far off Slieve Liag, will feature on the show alongside those of artist Robert Ballagh, writer John Boyne, meteorologist Jean Byrne and singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy.



Ramona, who originally made a strong impact on the Secret Millionaire and later on Dragon’s Den said, “I’ll have to admit that I was totally surprised if not somewhat shocked when I was approached. In all honesty, I was a bit reluctant, everybody’s home is a very private thing to us all but I had worked with this crew before. I knew I could trust them - I was in very safe hands,

“Our home is very much a family home and. as you can imagine with two very active children you never know what to expect when you come in the door - toys scattered everywhere. We even went through periods of rabbits, dogs, goldfish to name but a few of the things you would associate with a young family.

“It is very much a ‘lived-in house’ and far from a ‘trophy home’ I’m afraid I’m not one of those people who spend the day rushing around with a duster. A home is very much for living in. You just have to take us as you find us!”



During the filming, the family had to vacate the house while RTÉ rummaged around and later interviewed Ramona.



The programme screens on Wednesday, January 2 and even Ramona is awaiting with interest just to see how her favourite place turns out.

Cara Pharmacy have branches in Ballinamore and Drumshanbo.