€71,312 for McNiffe's Bakery expansion in Drumshanbo

McNiffe's Bakery in Drumshanbo has been granted a funding allocation of €71,312 to support a business expansion.

The funding under the LEADER Food Initiative will go towards the provision of processing equipment and storage to support the expansion.

The funding under the initiative covers the renovation and extension of production facilities, the purchasing of processing equipment, as well as supporting participants in the artisan food and beverage sector in areas such as market development, competitiveness, and innovation.

"The funding approved for food businesses such as McNiffe's Bakery will make a real difference to product and process development for these diverse and exciting small, micro and artisanal food businesses, and help to position them to avail of future market opportunities," said Senator Frank Feighan who welcomed the funding.