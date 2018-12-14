WARNING: Status Yellow Rain and Wind warnings issued for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for Saturday, December 15.

The wind and rain warnings have been extended to cover the entire country.

South to southeast winds will increase to reach 55 to 60 km/h during Saturday morning, strongest in the east. Later on Saturday afternoon or evening winds veer west to northwest and further increase to reach 55 to 65 km/h with severe gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, possibly exceeding these limits for a time.

Heavy rain will also be experienced during Saturday with accumulations of 30 to 50mm and some mountainous areas exceeding this.

Both warnings remain in place until midnight on Saturday.