Investigation underway into Strokestown assault

An investigation is underway by Gardai after eight people were injured in Strokestown in the early hours of this morning.

A large number of men wearing high visibility vests are reported to have attacked security personnel at a farmhouse at Falsk, Strokestown at 5.30am.

It is understood the property had recently been repossessed and was being guarded by the security personnel.

Eight people were injured, three of whom required treatment at hospitals in Sligo and Mullingar.

Four vehicles were also burned out during the incident and one security dog was killed.

The farm and house have now been sealed off as a crime scene and Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident of criminal damage and assault.