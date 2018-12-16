Death of Tony Keane announced

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club has announced the sad news of the passing of Club President and legendary figure in the sport of rowing, Tony Keane.

A message from John Lowe to club members stated:

We received the sad news this morning that the Club President, Mr Tony Keane has passed away. I know many of you won't have known Tony but without Tony this club would not have survived but he kept it afloat and if he could see the numbers rowing now he would be so proud. Tony was a fun loving man and he would be so upset if he thought a party was cancelled on his behalf so it (club Christmas party) will go ahead.

Funeral details to follow.

May Tony Rest In Peace.