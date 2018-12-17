Christmas comes early for local groups in Leitrim

Four Sligo and Leitrim based social enterprises are set to receive €130,000 from the Dormant Accounts Fund, a local Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin said: “The social enterprises to receive funding are: Drumsna Development Association, €20,430 for Meals of Wheels, Sligo Social Services, €25,550 for Meals on Wheels, Ballintillick Environment Group, €20,000 for the maintenance of the Benwiskin Centre and the purchase of new equipment and €64,000 for Enniscrone Leisure Centre for improvements to the children’s pool."

"The main aim of the funding is to increase the impact of social enterprises by enhancing their capacity to delivery services and generate traded income through the provision of small capital grants.

“Social enterprises are hugely important in towns and cities across Leitrim. They drive job creation, deliver essential services, bring social benefits and breathe life into communities. Most importantly, they carry out this work in communities and areas which are most in need, including rural areas which would otherwise struggle to attract mainstream providers in certain sectors.

“This new funding will enable the successful applicants to purchase essential equipment, accessible vehicles and in some cases refurbish their premises, allowing them to provide an improved service to all who depend on them,” McLoughlin said.

Deputy McLoughlin was informed of the funding by Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development with €2 million in funding being made to 52 social enterprise projects across the country. This funding comes from the Government’s Dormant Accounts Fund.