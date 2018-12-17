An Garda Siochana
Gardaí appeal for information following theft of bronze sculpture in Sligo
Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to the public for assistance following the theft of a bronze sculpture from the main car park in Drumcliffe.
The sculpture forms part of a larger piece displaying the poem, 'He wishes for the cloths of heaven', by W.B.Yeats.
Any information regarding the piece can be forwarded to Grange Gardai or Sligo Gardai on (071) 9157000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.
After last nights wonderful Carol Service, two guards informed us the sculpture from the main car park had been stolen. Any info on its safe return would be greatly appreciated. @rtenews @OceanFmIreland pic.twitter.com/PkCS0r1DBW— Drumcliffe Church (@DrumcliffeCOI) December 17, 2018
Statue by Jackie McKenna was stolen from car park next to Drumcliffe Cemetery in Co #Sligo where WB Yeats is buried! Part of a larger piece depicting a man contemplating the words of the #WBYeats poem 'He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven'. : Eric Jones. https://t.co/gNvTqbL7Jl pic.twitter.com/6Fn7VfVRxk— Lorraine Mulholland (@lorraineelizab6) December 17, 2018
Please share this..This beautiful life-size piece was stolen earlier this evening from Drumcliffe Church car park @DrumcliffeCOI..anyone with any info please ring 071 91 63144 @IrishLitTimes @MOReganIT @poloconghaile @EileenMagnier @rtenews @ThisisiRadio @JOEdotie #theft pic.twitter.com/VboJ2NtIGc— Cllr Marie Casserly. (@Marie_Casserly) December 16, 2018
