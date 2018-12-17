An Garda Siochana

Gardaí appeal for information following theft of bronze sculpture in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to the public for assistance following the theft of a bronze sculpture from the main car park in Drumcliffe.

The sculpture forms part of a larger piece displaying the poem, 'He wishes for the cloths of heaven', by W.B.Yeats.

Any information regarding the piece can be forwarded to Grange Gardai or Sligo Gardai on (071) 9157000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.