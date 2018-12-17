Gardaí appeal for information following theft of bronze sculpture in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to the public for assistance following the theft of a bronze sculpture from the main car park in Drumcliffe.

The sculpture forms part of a larger piece displaying the poem, 'He wishes for the cloths of heaven', by W.B.Yeats.

Any information regarding the piece can be forwarded to Grange Gardai or Sligo Gardai on (071) 9157000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

After last nights wonderful Carol Service, two guards informed us the sculpture from the main car park had been stolen. Any info on its safe return would be greatly appreciated. @rtenews @OceanFmIreland pic.twitter.com/PkCS0r1DBW December 17, 2018