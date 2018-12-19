Parking bye-laws not needed in Ballinamore

Members of Ballinamore Business and Community groups met with Leitrim County Council representatives and Gardai this week to decide that no bye-laws are needed in the town.



The meeting was facilitated in Ballinamore's Tourist Office on Monday, December 17.

The possibility of new bye-laws was proposed by Cllr John McCartin last month at Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting.

He felt parking laws could help avoid traffic disruption caused by recreational vehicles parking in the town’s thoroughfare.

He asked could a bye-law be passed that “prior consent” be needed from Leitrim County Council for parking large vehicles in the town.

He explained this would allow for such vehicles if the town had a festival or large event planned.



Cllr McCartin brought up the issue after the majority of businesses in Ballinamore closed early on November 15 and 16 due to a large party in town.

Gardai said there were no reports of any incidents arising from both nights.



Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle had stated at the November meeting that “we cannot have an á la carte system” explaining all vehicles would be subject to any new bye-laws.



Chairperson of the Ballinamore District, Caillian Ellis who attended the meeting in Ballinamore on Monday said, “locals were afraid of bye-laws being introduced and the effect it might have on the town and local drivers.”

It was agreed by community members, the council and Superintendent Kevin English that the incident in November had been a once off and no new parking bye -laws were needed.



According to Cllr Ellis the meeting was short and to the point and the matter is now closed.

