Caredoc GP Out of Hours Service in Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan

Caredoc provides GP Out of Hours cover for the patients of participating GPs, in the areas of Counties Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan which are not already served by NoWDOC or Westdoc GP Out of Hours services.

Caredoc is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise. Patients can make contact with the service, by ringing 0818 365399. All GP consultations will be by appointment only by ringing 0818 365399.

Over the Christmas and New Year period the service will be providing urgent Out of Hours GP care to patients who require same see below for details.

We would like to empathise the importance of the public contacting their own GP surgery outside of these times.

Caredoc Sligo GP Out of Hours, operational hours 21st December to 7th January

Open from 18.00hrs. on Friday 21st December to Thursday 27th December at 09.00hrs.

Open 18.00hrs Thursday 27th December to Friday 28th. at 09.00hrs.

Open 18.00hrs Friday 28th December to Monday 31st December at 09.00hrs.

Open at 13.00hrs. on Monday 31st December until Wednesday 2nd January at 09.00hrs.

Open on Thursday 3rd January, 18.00hrs to 09.00hrs on Friday 4th.

Open Friday 4th January from 18.00hrs to Monday 7th January at 09.00hrs.

Christmas and New Year hours are displayed on the Caredoc Website https://www.caredoc.ie/

Caredoc wises to advise patients and service users that the service is normally very busy over the Christmas and New Year periods and waiting times may be longer than normal.

On behalf of the team of staff and GPs in Caredoc we would like to wish all of our patients and service users a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.