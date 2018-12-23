The Sunday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy and misty generally, with further rain, persistent and sometimes heavy and with some fog, but some dry spells too.

Top temperatures 6 to 8 C with light easterly breezes, but 10 to 12 C, in more southern areas, where winds will be fresh southwesterly.

The night will be cold with some frost and fog and lows close to zero. Mild elsewhere, with some mist, fog and rain, heavy along the south coast. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 C.