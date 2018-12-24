Video: Christmas Jumper Day at Ballinamore Community School
A group of Ballinamore community School students on Christmas Jumper Day
Students of Ballinamore Community School put together a lovey video of their Christmas Jumper Day.
Students and staff wore their Christmas Jumper for the last day of school term on Friday, December 21 in aid of SVP.
Do you spot a few familiar faces?!
