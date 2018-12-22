Gardai are looking for owners after a large quantity of jewellery was recovered

Gardai are appealing for potential owners of a number of items of jewellery recovered in Tallaght, Dublin this week, to come forward.

The total amount of jewellery is valued at €70,000. Items include engraved rings, necklaces, bracelets and even sports medals dating back to the 1940s.

Below are just some of the items that have been seized. For a full album of the items see this link.

Potential owners can contact Tallaght Garda Station by telephone on 01 6666000. Please be aware that proof of ownership will be required.

A variety of sporting medals dating back to the 1940s.

A ring inscribed with the message: 'Love Emer Xmas 83'.

A distinctive bird pin.