Gardai are looking for owners after a large quantity of jewellery was recovered
Some of the items recovered by gardai.
Gardai are appealing for potential owners of a number of items of jewellery recovered in Tallaght, Dublin this week, to come forward.
The total amount of jewellery is valued at €70,000. Items include engraved rings, necklaces, bracelets and even sports medals dating back to the 1940s.
Below are just some of the items that have been seized. For a full album of the items see this link.
Potential owners can contact Tallaght Garda Station by telephone on 01 6666000. Please be aware that proof of ownership will be required.
A variety of sporting medals dating back to the 1940s.
A ring inscribed with the message: 'Love Emer Xmas 83'.
A distinctive bird pin.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on