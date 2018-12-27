Longford gardai investigating fatal road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford on Wednesday evening 26th December, 2018 at approximately 7pm.

The male (62 years) pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. His body has been removed to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place. The female (44 years) driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.