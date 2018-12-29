The Reading Room among the best independent bookshops in Ireland

The Reading Room, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim has been included in a list of the 35 best independent book shops in Ireland according to the The Irish Times.



The profile on the shop stated, “Carrick-on-Shannon’s The Reading Room is owned and run by 'the brilliant Orlagh who is welcoming, friendly, totally up-to-date and so well read – highly recommended,' said Frank Smith on Twitter. In business since 2006, it has a packed calendar of events.”



The Book Lady, Boyle, was the nomination in Co. Roscommon.

“The Book Lady claims to be Ireland’s smallest bookshop, but what it lacks in square footage, it makes up for in clever use of space, with books piled from floor to ceiling,” the article said.



Liber, 35 O’Connell St, was Sligo's nominee. “A family business run these days by husband and wife Ailbhe and Brian Caliendo, it stocks everything from cooking with surfers and foraging for seaweed to vinyl and CDs. And lots of Yeats.”

