Make writing a diary your new year goal

Now that you are sick of turkey leftovers it is time to turn your thoughts to 2019 and your goals for the year.

Sometimes setting up goals in January is like setting yourself up for failure, so here is a simple goal that is gauranteed to benefit and enhance your life: Start writing a diary.



If you have tried and failed to write a diary before, then you may need to try a different approach, a more creative or indeed simpler and quicker journal.

Of course you have your Google calendar directly notifying your phone of appointments and meetings, but I'm talking about something a bit more detailed.



A diary should be something that you take some time out to complete, it not only focuses you on your goals/ things to do/ ambitions but allows you to reflect and analyse they way you currently live and how you spend your time.

For many, a diary is used as a memory tool, something to mark down big occasions or days of importance. But sometimes when you look back over your previous years, it can be the little entries that bring a smile or tear.

You don't need to write an essay - bullet journaling is popular now. Short bullet points about your day, what you achieved or didn't and your goals for the next day. If you can't find time every day, what about a weekly planner?

Long term diary writers say putting pen to paper at bed time or breakfast. Writing can soothe the mind, a blank page can be exciting and help focus ideas and allow you the thinking space that smartphones try to extinguish.



Some ideas for a personal diary include:

- Health & Fitness - set your goal and track your progress.

- Wedding/ Pregnancy - details the weeks of planning and your feelings in the run up to your wedding or the arrival of your new baby.

- Finance - outline your weekly spending/ saving and see how you can change your lifestyle.

- Travel -where do you want to go, plan your trip and review your experience.

- Family diary - get the whole family to contribute to the diary with weekly additions.

- Grateful diary - note down three things you are grateful for each day. This is a very mindful exercise.

- Feelings - Yes it helps to write down your feelings and emotions, rant, rejoice and spew your thoughts.

Use stickers, colours and doodles to enhance your entries.

But most importantly take the time out for you and put down your phone!